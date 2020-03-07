Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca elected new Ontario Liberal leader

The beleaguered Ontario Liberals have chosen Steven Del Duca to replace former premier Kathleen Wynne and lead the party as it rebuilds from a catastrophic election defeat two years ago.

The former cabinet minister won in a first ballot landslide with 58.5 per cent of the vote at a delegated convention in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday.

Current Liberal MPP Michael Coteau was Del Duca's closest rival, taking 17 per cent of the 2,140 votes cast.

In his victory speech, flanked by his wife and two daughters, Del Duca thanked his father and mother — both immigrants from Italy and Scotland, respectively — and all the Liberals in attendance.

"I look at this audience and I see those women and men who have worked so hard for our party and for the individual candidates, who have been so extraordinary," he said.

"You, and the nearly 40,000 members of our party province-wide, you are the foundation of what we will create and what we will create is a modernized political movement that will hit the ground running; that will win the next election and deliver progress for the people of Ontario."

About 3,000 party members attended the two-day leadership contest, co-chaired by federal Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland and interim provincial leader John Fraser. The convention featured speeches largely dominated by themes of party unity, renewal and how to best take on Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative majority.

Throughout the year-long leadership campaign, Del Duca positioned himself as an experienced candidate with the work ethic and organizing capacity to position the Liberals to contend for government in the upcoming 2022 Ontario election.

He represented the Greater Toronto Area riding of Vaughan from 2012 to 2018 and served in several cabinet posts in Wynne's government.

The other candidates included MPP Mitzie Hunter, former Ontario Liberal candidates Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo and Ottawa lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth. All of the unsuccessful candidates have previously committed to backing the new party leader.

The Liberals currently have eight seats in the provincial legislature.

