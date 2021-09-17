Toronto Liberal candidate asked to 'pause' campaign amid report of dropped sexual assault charge

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says his party has asked Toronto candidate Kevin Vuong to "pause his campaign" after the Toronto Star reported he had previously been charged with sexual assault — a charge that was later dropped.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Trudeau said his party only learned on Thursday of the allegations, which he called "serious," through the Star's reporting.

Asked if Vuong would be allowed to sit as an MP if he wins his riding of Spadina-Fort York, Trudeau replied, "We are looking into it very carefully and we have asked the candidate to pause his campaign."

In a statement to CBC News through his campaign manager, Vuong said he wanted to "unequivocally state that these allegations are false" and that he "vigorously fought" the allegations when they were first brought forward.

"Had they not been withdrawn; I would have continued to defend myself against these false allegations," Vuong said said.

"This re-surfacing three days before the election is deeply troubling to me and my family."

With the candidate nomination process now closed, parties aren't allowed to fill slots for those who withdraw or are kicked out of the running.

That means if Vuong is booted from the campaign, the Liberals won't have a candidate in the riding, which was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and came into effect in the 2015 election, when it was won by Liberal Adam Vaughan — the only person to hold the riding so far.

Formed from parts of Trinity-Spadina and Toronto Centre, the riding is one of five in the Greater Toronto Area where the incumbent MP isn't running again.

Trinity-Spadina has flipped back and forth between the New Democrats and Liberals since the 1980s. Olivia Chow held the riding for the NDP from 2006 to 2014, before Vaughan took it over in a federal by-election in 2014 after Chow resigned.

This year is Vuong's first federal run.