Liberal Julie Dzerowicz wins Toronto's Davenport riding, Elections Canada says

Liberal incumbent Julie Dzerowicz has won Toronto's Davenport riding by a margin of 165 votes, Elections Canada says.

Dzerowicz, who received 19,860 votes, beat NDP candidate Alejandra Bravo, who received 19,695 votes. Conservative candidate Jenny Kalimbet was a distant third with 4,740 votes.

Counting of all special ballots in the west-end riding was finished on Wednesday night, according to Elections Canada on its website.

The riding voted in Liberal candidates from 1962 through 2011.

Former NDP MP Andrew Cash interrupted that streak, holding the seat from 2011 through 2015. However, Cash was among the established politicians swept out amid Justin Trudeau's Liberal wave.

Dzerowicz, who worked in banking and biotechnology for two decades, was first elected in 2015. She beat Cash for a second time in the 2019 election by 1,472 votes.