Police investigating after Liberal candidate's election signs defaced in Scarborough

Toronto police say they are investigating after several Liberal candidate's election signs were found defaced in Scarborough.

The signs, which one resident says were sprayed with hate graffiti, belong to Scarborough-Guildwood Liberal candidate Mitzie Hunter and were discovered in the area of Ellesmere and Markham roads.

Allan Lacosse was driving in the area with his brother when he noticed the signs.

"A number of Liberal candidate signs for Mitzie Hunter were defaced," Lacosse said.

"They were spray painted with Nazi, racist, fascist."

Lacosse said he was surprised to see the signs defaced with hate graffiti and called Hunter's office to let them know.

"It was a little disturbing to see first thing in the morning ... in all my years in the city of Toronto I've never seen that before."

Lacosse said there were approximately 25 campaign signs in the area belonging to candidates from the Liberal, PC and NDP parties but only the Liberal candidate's signs were defaced.

He says the signs were taken down several hours after.

CBC Toronto has reached out to Mitzie Hunter's office for comment.