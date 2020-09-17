Police still searching for two missing seniors in Toronto's west end

Toronto Police say they are continuing the search for two seniors who went missing in 23 Division this week.

A command post has been set up in the parking lot of 23 Division, said Const. Laura Brabant, but there have been no updates on either of the cases.

Police are currently searching for 98-year-old Leonard Simpson, who was the first to go missing, and 83-year-old Chandulal Gandhi.

Simpson is described as five foot, three inches tall, with a slim build and grey hair. He was last seen around noon on Monday in the area of Kendleton Drive and John Garland Boulevard wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans, black baseball cap, red glasses, and multi-coloured shoes.

Police have released video security camera footage of Simpson in an effort to track him down:

Gandhi was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area wearing grey dress pants, a black jacket, and a blue baseball cap. He is described as five foot, seven inches tall, with a slim build, white hair, and white beard. He is also partially blind.

Sgt. Barkley Boniface said police are asking people to check their properties and any security footage they may have.

"We're most definitely concerned for their well-being," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at www.222tips.com.