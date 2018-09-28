Police release security camera images of Leslieville tire slashing suspect

Police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a number of tire slashings in Leslieville.

Investigators say there have been 60 reports of damage done to vehicles since July 1, with most indicating that tires were cut or punctured.

The incidents happened in the evening to early morning, mostly on Wednesday night to Thursday mornings, in the area from Gerrard Street East to Eastern Avenue and from Boulton to Marjory avenues, police say.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, 190 lbs and five-feet-10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark sweater and an olive-coloured baseball cap.

Residents in the area are asked to be aware and vigilant and to check their vehicle for damage before driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Slashings frustrate residents

The rash of tire slashings has been a source of frustration for Leslieville residents for months.

Rob Retchless and Ashley Waye told CBC Toronto on Friday that they were spared when tires were last slashed in the neighbourhood, but this time they weren't as lucky.

To add insult to injury, they also found a parking ticket on their car.

Rob Retchless and Ashley Waye were spared when tires were last slashed in the neighbourhood, but this time they weren’t as lucky. (Paul Smith/CBC)

"It's been a bit of a craze in the east end over the last little while. You're always thinking, is this going to happen again?" Retchless said.

"Why are people doing this? It doesn't make any sense. There's no benefit, there's no gain to slashing tires."

The most recent spree started Thursday afternoon, and by Friday morning, at least six Leslieville streets were hit.

'We're just missing him every time'

John Lilly said his tires were slashed about two weeks ago at about 12:46 a.m., and was able to narrow the time of the incident due to a neighbour's Nest security camera.

He said the footage shows a man motioning to a tire, jabbing it quickly and walking away. The suspect was then tracked through cameras going down the street towards an Esso gas station.

John Lilly says a team of people has been driving around trying to find the slasher, but they’ve been unsuccessful so far. (Paul Smith/CBC)

"It was so interesting because it was so smooth," Lilly said. "How are you going to catch that?"

He added that a team of people has been driving around the neighbourhood early in the morning trying to find the slasher, but they've been unsuccessful so far.

"It looks like we're just missing him every time," he said. "He's popping in and out of the alleyways."

Toronto police say there have been 60 reports of damage done to vehicles in the Leslieville area since July 1, with most indicating that tires were cut or punctured. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Philippa Howell said she she's only lost one tire, but noted that others had all four tires slashed. She added that a neighbour thought she was spared, but her tire blew on the highway.

"If she had her family in there or her mother or her coworker, the impact of that is huge," Howell said. "This guy and whoever is supporting him … are putting people's lives at risk."