Man in his 60s in hospital after Leslieville stabbing
Toronto police seek 2 male suspects
A man in his 60s is in hospital following a stabbing in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
Police were called to the Eastern Ave. and Logan Ave. area shortly after midnight Saturday morning.
Officers found the victim with a stab wound to his chest.
The man was rushed to hospital.
Authorities are looking for two male suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.