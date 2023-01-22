Content
Man in his 60s in hospital after Leslieville stabbing

A man in his 60s is in hospital following a stabbing in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.

Toronto police seek 2 male suspects

Anyone with information about a stabbing in Leslieville early Sunday is asked to contact police. (chalabala - stock.adobe.com)

Police were called to the Eastern Ave. and Logan Ave. area shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Officers found the victim with a stab wound to his chest.

The man was rushed to hospital.

Authorities are looking for two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

