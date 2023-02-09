Two people in hospital after early morning fire in Leslieville

An early morning fire in the city's east end has sent two people to hospital Thursday.

Toronto Fire Services say they responded to alarm calls just before 3 a.m. at a 4-storey, 20-unit residential building near Eastern and Logan avenues.

Paramedics say the two were transported in serious but stable condition.

Firefighters say they encountered heavy smoke on the third floor, and entered a unit with an active fire. The two-alarm fire is now extinguished.

Most residents are being sheltered on a TTC bus until firefighting equipment is cleared and people can access their units, Toronto Fire says.

They say it's too early to confirm the cause of the fire.