Intruder forced his way into Leslieville home; fled after woman 'screamed and yelled her lungs out'

A Leslieville family is alerting residents about a break-in at their home in the east-end Toronto neighbourhood, hoping community members can help identify the intruder.

Jyoti Sharma, whose family has been living in Leslieville since 1992, said a middle-aged man broke into her home just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Sharma has shared security camera videos with her community's Facebook group, which show a man entering her property.

According to Sharma, the intruder first "jiggled, and tried to open, the main floor room door" from the backyard.

"When things didn't work out he pulled a recycling bin, climbed on it and cut out our kitchen window screen and pushed the window open and entered our kitchen," she wrote in the Facebook post.

Intruder entered daughter's room

Sharma said the intruder made his way to a bedroom where her daughter was sleeping.

"She woke up and saw this shadow of a man standing near her bed … She screamed and yelled her lungs out," Sharma said.

Sharma's daughter, Gunjan, 27, said she was awoken by a crashing sound, but realizing her bedroom window was open, she thought maybe raccoons made the noise.

"I fell asleep again and shortly after … I felt like something was watching me and something was present in my room," she told CBC Toronto.

"I woke up to my door open … and I saw a silhouette of what appeared to be a man in my room almost hunched over and it seems like he had a hunch in his back, so that immediately made me realized it can't be my dad, it can't be my mom."

Gunjan Sharma said she got up and confronted the person who was "motioning me to quiet down and not alert the rest of the household."

She said she got scared and wondered if the intruder had already harmed her parents and brothers whose bedrooms are on a floor above hers.

"I started screaming to alert the rest of my family members … and when I heard no response coming from them I freaked out," she said.

At this point the intruder ran from the house and went in the direction of Eastern Avenue and Carlaw Avenue.

Police investigating

The family notified Toronto police and also provided them with copies of the security camera videos.

Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 2:30 a.m., police responded to a break and enter call at a home in the Carlaw Avenue and Eastern Avenue area.

"It was reported that an unknown male was inside the house and had since left. No one was injured and nothing was reported missing," de Kloet wrote in an email to CBC News.

De Kloet said the investigation is active and ongoing.