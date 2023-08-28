Ontario's education minister set to make announcement ahead of new school year

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET in Thornhill, Ont. CBC News will carry the news conference live in this story.

Ontario's Education Minister is set to make an announcement Monday ahead of the start of the school year, just days after the province reached a tentative deal with Ontario's secondary school teachers' union.

The deal — the province called it a "tentative agreement" while the union called it a "proposal" — would see the two sides continue bargaining until Oct. 27, at which point they would enter binding arbitration to resolve any remaining issues.

On Friday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the process "keeps students in class and ends the threat of strikes both provincially and locally."

The news comes after both the OSSTF and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario said earlier this month that it would be holding strike votes this fall.

"We will continue to bargain, but this proposal does establish a clear pathway forward for this round of bargaining that could potentially end in arbitration," OSSTF president Karen Littlewood said.

"This process that we are now bringing to our members promises to break any impasse at the bargaining table by bringing in a third party arbitrator to seek a fair and just resolution."

The union said an internal vote on the proposal will take place through September.