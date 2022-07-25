Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce to make announcement in Ajax
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement on Monday — his first since being re-appointed to the cabinet post after June's provincial election.
Government began negotiations with one major education union last week
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement on Monday — his first since being re-appointed to the cabinet post after June's provincial election.
Lecce is scheduled to appear in Ajax at 11 a.m. ET. You'll be able to watch the news conference live in this story.
The education ministry's release to media included no details about the impending announcement.