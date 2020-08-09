Lebanese-Canadians hold vigil in downtown Toronto for victims of Beirut blast

Members of Toronto's Lebanese community filled a downtown square on Saturday night to pay tribute to victims of a massive explosion in Beirut.

Hundreds lit candles, signed a board entitled "letters for Beirut" and carried Lebanese flags in Nathan Phillips Square as they remembered those who died in the explosion last Tuesday. They listened to speakers and held a moment of silence.

The blast killed at least 160 people, wounded more than 5,000 and defaced the city's shoreline. More than 300,000 families have been left without homes due to damaged buildings.

Julia Chakra, an organizer of the vigil, said she welcomes a federal government announcement on Saturday to match donations by individual Canadian citizens for Beirut relief efforts up to a maximum of $2 million, saying she is grateful that the government has stepped up to help.

"It's been very overwhelming. It tugs on our heartstrings," she said.

"To be able to say as a proud Canadian, my government here at home has been able to offer its support is something that I'm so proud of," she said.

The government has said the aid will not go directly to the Lebanese government.

Chakra, scrolling through photos of her family in Lebanon while sitting in front of the Toronto sign, she said most of her relatives are safe but one is still in intensive care.

Mohamad Fakih, founder and CEO of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, also welcomed the news that the government will match donations.

Fakih is part of a group of Lebanese-Canadian business owners who have formed a coalition to raise $2.5 million for Beirut relief efforts.

"We think we're going to raise much more and we'll be continuing this effort," he said.

Aid needed to meet immediate needs, minister says

International Development Minister Karina Gould said in a news release on Saturday that concerted humanitarian action is required to meet the immediate needs of people impacted by the blast, including health care food, shelter and water.

Donations made by Canadians before August 24 to the Humanitarian Coalition will be matched by the federal government, she said.

"The situation in Beirut remains critical, and coordinated humanitarian action is required to respond to this terrible tragedy," Gould said in the release.

"Canada is known for its efficient humanitarian work and we have trusted aid organizations already working in the country. I encourage Canadians to donate to the Lebanon Matching Fund to help save lives and meet the urgent, immediate needs of the affected Lebanese communities."

Members of the Humanitarian Coalition members are Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity and Inclusion, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children Canada and World Vision Canada.