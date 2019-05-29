Driver smashes into 10 storefronts, buildings during vehicular rampage in Leaside

A male driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly smashed into 10 different storefronts and buildings in Leaside on Wednesday morning, Toronto police say.

Shortly after midnight, the driver — behind the wheel of a black Mercedes — began crashing into locations in the area around Eglinton Avenue E. and Laird Drive, according to Toronto police Sgt. Paul Lynch.

He drove into Home Depot, Staples, Marshall's, Sobey's and an Oshkosh B'gosh outlet, among other retailers. He also damaged the doorway of a mosque, said Lynch.

"The reason for causing the damage is unknown," he told CBC Toronto.

After police were called, a brief pursuit ensued on the Don Valley Parkway, though that effort was abandoned by officers.

At about 3:30 a.m., the male was located on Shepmore Terrace in Scarborough and arrested by officers with 42 Division. He was then transferred to the custody of 55 Division, where the vehicular rampage began.

Lynch had no further information about the driver and said that investigators do not believe he was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time.

He now faces several mischief-related charges, and possibly several others, including flight from police and dangerous driving. He is expected to appear in court later today.