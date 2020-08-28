Police step up patrols in Leaside after 12-year-old girl reportedly stalked

Toronto police are stepping up patrols in Leaside after reports that a 12-year-old girl the area was being stalked.

In a news release Friday, police said they began investigating last week after learning about a suspicious incident that first took place in early July.

They say a girl was walking in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Avenue area during the afternoon, when a man driving a silver or grey-coloured Jeep Cherokee slowed down as he passed her.

The man then reportedly drove ahead, made a U-turn and then followed the girl as she walked for several blocks.

That wasn't the only incident where the girl was stalked, police say, adding she has been followed several times since on different days.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.