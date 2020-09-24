18-year-old wanted in connection with deadly Leaside shooting

Toronto police say they've issued an arrest warrant and charged a man with first-degree murder after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the Leaside area.

Police say the incident happened in June when multiple suspects approached a parked car with people inside and began shooting at it.

They say 20-year-old Maaz Jogiyat was rushed to hospital where he later died, while another man sustained non-life threatening injuries. Jogiyat's death marked the city's 32nd homicide of 2020.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Maviya Tahir and say he's facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

He's described as being five-feet, 10-inches tall and 150 pounds.

Police are warning people not to approach Tahir and to call 911 immediately if they see him, as he could be armed.