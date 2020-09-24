18-year-old wanted in connection with deadly Leaside shooting
Maviya Tahir facing 1st-degree murder, attempted murder charges
Toronto police say they've issued an arrest warrant and charged a man with first-degree murder after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the Leaside area.
Police say the incident happened in June when multiple suspects approached a parked car with people inside and began shooting at it.
They say 20-year-old Maaz Jogiyat was rushed to hospital where he later died, while another man sustained non-life threatening injuries. Jogiyat's death marked the city's 32nd homicide of 2020.
Investigators have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Maviya Tahir and say he's facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.
He's described as being five-feet, 10-inches tall and 150 pounds.
Police are warning people not to approach Tahir and to call 911 immediately if they see him, as he could be armed.
With files from CBC News