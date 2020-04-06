Toronto police homicide squad investigating fatal Thorncliffe Park shooting

Toronto police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting late Sunday night in the city's Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.

Police were called to the shooting near the intersection of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive at 11:03 p.m.

Officers found the victim inside a car with serious injuries. Paramedics performed first aid and CPR but the person died at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name, age or sex.

Reports suggest there were several shots fired and witnesses told police they thought they spotted people who may be connected to the incident.

"There were several males that were observed running into the ravine," Const. Edward Parks said on Monday.

Investigators used a drone during their search of the scene to collect aerial images of the area.

Police have not released any suspect information.

They are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers.