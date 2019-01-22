Man, 20, dies in hospital after car smashed into Leaside bridge

A 20-year-old man has died after he drove a car into a bridge in the Leaside area on the weekend.

The single vehicle collision happened in Saturday's pre-dawn hours, when a Ford Focus smashed into a bridge support at Millwood Road near Laird Drive.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle before it mounted the curb and struck the railway bridge support abutment.

A male passenger, also 20, also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police announced that the driver died in hospital on Monday.

Toronto police investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.