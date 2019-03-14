The Toronto Maple Leafs asked their fans to bring more than just spirit to the rink Wednesday night.

The team, in partnership with Toronto Fire Services, collected cash and brand-new smoke alarms for public fire education programs across the city.

The collection stations were set-up at Scotiabank Arena entrances, where attendees in both Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks jerseys came and went, as part of their annual First Responders Awareness Night.

"All 3,200 women and men in Toronto Fire Services are deeply honoured by the fact that the Leafs are honouring us tonight," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CBC Toronto.

Fifty members of Toronto Fire Services watched the game — which the Leafs lost to the Blackhawks 5-4 — from the stands.

Fire safety educator recognized

Denise Hynes, public educator for Toronto Fire Services, was also recognized as the Citizen Community MVP.

The event was intended to bring attention to the work done by Toronto's "everyday heroes," according to a Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment press release.

A special welcome to <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> members joining us for First Responders Night.<br><br>Together, we're collecting unused smoke alarms and raising funds to support public fire & life safety educational programs in Toronto. You can also make a donation in the Maple Leafs app. <a href="https://t.co/wHUhTIHkU4">pic.twitter.com/wHUhTIHkU4</a> —@MapleLeafs

Pegg said Toronto's firefighters have had "a busy start to the year."

Fire chief Matthew Pegg said first responders have been fighting fires 'back to back' so far in 2019. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)

One man died and another person was seriously injured after a five-alarm fire in a residential property in downtown Toronto last week.

Fire alarms a 'first line of defence'

Pegg said that having a working smoke alarm on every level of a house and outside every sleeping area is critical when it comes to prevention.

"That's the first line of defence," he said. "All too often, I see people that are critically injured or killed as a result of a lack of working smoke alarms."

On average, Toronto's firefighters respond to about 300,000 emergencies every year, Pegg said.

One person died, one was seriously injured, and several homes were damaged in the five-alarm fire in downtown Toronto earlier this month. (Ali Chiasson/CBC)

All donations made Wednesday night will go to the city's Public Fire and Life Safety Educational programs.

"Ultimately, the goal will be to get [smoke alarms] into the hands and into the homes of the people who need them the most," Pegg added.