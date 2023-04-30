'Craziest feeling of my life': Toronto Maple Leafs fans celebrate 1st playoffs series win in 19 years

The last time the Toronto Maple Leafs took their first playoff series, Joseph Pentresca wasn't even born.

But after nearly two decades, the Leafs are finally headed to the second round of the playoffs. The hockey team beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime Saturday night to take their first round series, sending fans like 18-year-old Pentresca into a frenzy.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to see this," Pentresca told CBC Toronto. Other fans could be seen scaling a pole in the distance.

"It's been 19 years. We're so ecstatic and I'm just grateful to be here."

Pentresca was one of thousands of fans who took to Yonge-Dundas and Maple Leaf Square in Toronto, majorly delaying vehicle, streetcar and bus traffic. Discarded dinner rolls and hot dog buns littered the ground, the sound of honking horns and people chanting the Leafs name, and even a spontaneous display of fireworks marked the night.

John Tavares scored in overtime to give the Leafs a 2 to 1 victory. They clinched the best of seven series over Lightning, with the Leafs winning four games to two in total.

The crowd erupted in applause and cheers upon his goal, knowing it signalled the Stanley Cup may finally be within reach,

"I kind of thought it was gonna go to game seven, but like ... when that puck went in to the net, craziest feeling of my life," said 18-year-old Amin Elsherif, adding he's grateful he got to celebrate with other fans as it happened.

"I'm in disbelief. I can't believe they actually did it, so I'm excited," said Aleksandra Patalita, 22.

WATCH | John Tavares scores series winning overtime goal, eliminating Lightning

Tavares' overtime winner against Lightning in Game 6 advances Maple Leafs to 2nd round Duration 1:42 Toronto's John Tavares scored the series winning overtime goal against Tampa Bay Saturday night giving the Maple Leafs a 2-1 win, and a 4-2 series victory.

Next week the Leafs and their fans will turn their attention to round two, where the Leafs will face either the Boston Bruins or the Florida Panthers.

While Saturday's win is historic, Pentresca hopes it's not the end of the road for his team.

"More to come, this is just one of many," he said.