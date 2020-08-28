Valuable sculpture by renowned artist Lea Vivot stolen from Toronto neighbourhood

Thieves have stolen a valuable sculpture weighing 226 kilos from a Toronto neighbourhood, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release that sometime overnight Thursday into Friday morning, a number of suspects approached The Secret Bench Of Knowledge by artist Lea Vivot in the area of Spadina Road and Strathearn Boulevard.

The suspects removed the iron sculpture and sped off in the white utility van, police said.

"It is hoped that the media release of this sculpture may assist in the recovery of this treasured community piece," police said.

Investigators are working to secure surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle and are asking anyone with information to call police at 416-808-1300.