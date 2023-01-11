LCBO investigating after 'cybersecurity incident,' knocks out website and mobile app
Corporation says website and mobile app unavailable, but in-store service unaffected
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says a "cybersecurity incident" has knocked out its website and mobile app.
The LCBO posted a brief statement to its social media pages Tuesday night saying a "full investigation" was underway.
The provincial Crown corporation says its website and mobile app are unavailable, but in-store service is unaffected.
The latest incident comes as Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children continues to recover from a December ransomware attack, with the hospital saying it had restored about 80 per cent of its priority systems as of last week.
A notorious ransomware group later apologized for that attack, claiming it was carried out by one of its partners.
Ontario's Cybersecurity Expert Panel concluded in a September report that the broader public-services sector needed more work to achieve "cyber maturity."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?