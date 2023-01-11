Content
LCBO investigating after 'cybersecurity incident,' knocks out website and mobile app

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says a "cybersecurity incident" has knocked out its website and mobile app.

Corporation says website and mobile app unavailable, but in-store service unaffected

The LCBO posted a brief statement to its social media pages Tuesday night saying a 'full investigation' was underway after its website and app were knocked out in a cybersecurity incident. (Aastha Shetty/CBC )

The LCBO posted a brief statement to its social media pages Tuesday night saying a "full investigation" was underway.

The provincial Crown corporation says its website and mobile app are unavailable, but in-store service is unaffected.

The latest incident comes as Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children continues to recover from a December ransomware attack, with the hospital saying it had restored about 80 per cent of its priority systems as of last week.

A notorious ransomware group later apologized for that attack, claiming it was carried out by one of its partners.

Ontario's Cybersecurity Expert Panel concluded in a September report that the broader public-services sector needed more work to achieve "cyber maturity."

