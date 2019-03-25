Man facing dozens of charges in alleged LCBO thefts

A 56-year-old Toronto man is facing dozens of charges in connection with a number of alleged thefts from LCBO stores.

According to Toronto police, officers were called to an LCBO in the area of The Queensway and High Street around 2:20 p.m. back on April 8.

Police allege in a news release that a man entered the store, selected an item and left "making no attempt to pay."

"A series of past thefts are believed to be committed by the same man," the release goes on.

The stolen goods are worth a total of $38,300, police said.

The man is facing the following charges:

56 counts of theft under $5,000.

Fail to comply with probation.

Fail to comply with recognizance.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

The alleged thefts are part of an ongoing problem of rampant theft from LCBO locations. Earlier this year, OPSEU, the union that represents liquor store employees, told CBC Toronto that the LCBO lost about $77 million due to theft in 2018.

LCBO staff are trained not to intervene if they witness theft. In February, the LCBO said it is ramping up security measures at select stores. Customers have reported seeing more uniformed police officers in stores across the city.