LCBO suspends partnership with SkipTheDishes after province intervenes

The LCBO says it is putting its partnership with food delivery app SkipTheDishes on hold at the end of Sunday after it was instructed to so by the Ontario government.

Through the partnership, customers could have ordered alcohol from the SkipTheDishes app and website. The partnership caused consternation in the restaurant and bar industry, which has been relying in part on the sale of alcohol through takeout and delivery to pay its bills.

"Following direction from the Ontario Government, effective end of day today, LCBO's partnership with SkipTheDishes is paused until further notice," the LCBO said in a statement on Sunday.

"We are proud to continue offering a safe in-store shopping experience and our expanded Same-Day Pickup option and will continue to look for new ways to increase choice and convenience for our customers."

In a tweet, Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips said he and Premier Doug Ford asked the LCBO to pause the partnership as a show of support for restaurants.

"Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID, so we are supporting them, including by allowing them to sell alcohol w/ take-out & delivery," Phillips said.

"Restaurants still need our support, so Premier @fordnation & I asked LCBO to pause their recently announced delivery plans with Skip the Dishes."

On Friday, SkipTheDishes announced the partnership, saying it had planned to begin "on-demand delivery" to LCBO customers starting with 15 stores in Toronto.

Through the SkipTheDishes app and website, customers could have ordered wine, beer and spirits as well as gift bags, boxes and ice from their local LCBO stores.

SkipTheDishes has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In a tweet on Friday, Bar Volo criticized the partnership, saying: "This is the governments way of supporting small business? Undercutting restaurants trying to survive just off food delivery apps during a lockdown."

In March, the Ontario government introduced an emergency order that allowed licensed bars and restaurants to sell alcohol as part of food delivery orders.