LCBO boosting security at some stores to combat booze thefts
Police in Toronto and surrounding areas cracking down on LCBO thefts
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is ramping up security measures to deter thefts in some of its stores across the province.
A statement from the LCBO says it is increasing the number of security guards at select stores to ensure the safety and security of its staff and customers.
It will also be training employees on how to take "safe actions" during thefts and how to be a credible witness to the crimes.
The LCBO statement also says it will be implementing new "industry-leading" technology, although it has not provided further details on what that technology is.
Last month, the Crown corporation said it increased spending on CCTV technology and other in-store deterrents.
The added security comes after Toronto police arrested two suspects believed to have been involved in up to 40 separate thefts from the LCBO in the past three months, resulting in the retail loss of about $92,000.
