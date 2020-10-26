Man charged with 1st-degree murder after Danforth Village LCBO shooting

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting at a liquor store in the city's Danforth Village area Sunday evening.

Police were called to the LCBO near Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from an upper body gunshot wound. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Jakub Sudomericky.

According to a police news release issued Monday morning, an argument broke out between Sudomericky and another man who was inside the store at the same time Sunday.

A short time after both men left the store, Sudomericky was seen running through the parking lot. Gunshots were heard, and he was then seen lying on the ground, police say.

Walayat Khan told CBC News he was working in the area Sunday.

"I heard … like a bang," Khan said.

He went to check out what made the noise, and saw a man lying on the ground, he said. Khan thought he may have been hit by a vehicle, but realized that wasn't the case, as he was bleeding from his back.

"He was on the ground, and the blood was all there," he said. "It's a shock."

Police say they have arrested 20-year-old Michael Roberts, who has been charged with first-degree murder. Roberts was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.