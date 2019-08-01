Police investigating 7 shootings in Toronto's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood in July

Toronto police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a spate of violence in the city's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood.

There were seven shootings during the month of July — all of which happened over five days between the middle and end of the month.

In the first incident, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 15, security camera video shows two men exiting a vehicle at 36 Pengarth Court, running towards men sitting in a parking lot and firing several shots.

Police are looking for two male suspects in this incident. The first is described as 5'10'' in height, skinny build and was wearing a black sweater, grey pants and baseball hat, while the second is descried as 6' and was wearing a white t-shirt, black bandana and grey shorts.

There were two shootings on July 26, police say.

In the first incident, which happened in the Tundra Lane and Varna Drive area, officers located seven bullet holes in two window panes but no victims have come forward so far.

Officers also responded to a call for gunshots at 88 Ridgevale Drive where it is alleged that several occupants in a black four-door sedan approached a pedestrian and began shooting.

There were also two shootings the following day at Lawrence Avenue West and Verma Drive, and Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West respectively.

In one incident, the occupants of a car alleged that suspects in another vehicle fired several shots in their direction.

On Monday, of this week, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Celt Avenue and Highland Hill though no victim has come forward.

Meanwhile, shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Ranee Avenue and Varna Drive where it is alleged that the victims were driving.

The victims alleged that a truck pulled up beside them and someone inside the truck began firing.

Police say they victims' vehicle was hit multiple times by bullets.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to call police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.