Man in his 50s dead after being struck by driver on Lawrence Avenue East

A man in his 50s is dead after he was struck by a driver while crossing the street in Scarborough early Sunday, Toronto police say.

The collision happened on Lawrence Avenue East between Barrymore Road and Valparaiso Avenue, west of McCowan Road, according to Insp. Jim Gotell, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Police received a number of 911 calls about the collision shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Gotell said the man was crossing the road about 50 metres east of a controlled intersection when the driver hit him. The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics say. He died of his injuries there.

The driver remained on scene, is co-operating with police and is speaking to investigators.

"We are trying to determine what happened here," Gotell told reporters.

A shoe was left on the road after the fatal pedestrian collision early Sunday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Gotell is urging all drivers to maintain the speed limit, be aware of their circumstances and be able to control their vehicles to ensure they can stop in time to prevent a collision. He is also urging all pedestrians to cross at crosswalks.

Anyone who witnessed anything, or who has dashboard camera video of the area at that time, is urged to call police.

Investigators from Toronto police's traffic services continue to investigate.