2 men charged after election lawn signs damaged, stolen in Brampton

Two men have been arrested and charged after election lawn signs were damaged and stolen from a Brampton home, Peel police say.

A Brampton man, 23, and a Mississauga man, 25, surrendered to police on Friday and have been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of theft under $5,000 each.

Police allege the two men went to a Brampton home in the area of Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive on Tuesday, May 10 at about 6 p.m. The men vandalized and stole the signs, police say.

"We are not specifying which political party it was," Const. Mandeep Khatra, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said on Monday.

There's no word yet on a court date for either accused.

