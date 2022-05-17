Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

2 men charged after election lawn signs damaged, stolen in Brampton

Two men have been arrested and charged after election lawn signs were damaged and stolen from a Brampton home, Peel police say.

Men charged with theft under $5K and mischief under $5K, Peel police say

CBC News ·
Peel police say two men surrendered themselves after they allegedly damaged and stole election lawn signs in Brampton. (CBC)

Two men have been arrested and charged after election lawn signs were damaged and stolen from a Brampton home, Peel police say.

A Brampton man, 23, and a Mississauga man, 25, surrendered to police on Friday and have been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of theft under $5,000 each.

Police allege the two men went to a Brampton home in the area of Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive on Tuesday, May 10 at about 6 p.m. The men vandalized and stole the signs, police say.

"We are not specifying which political party it was," Const. Mandeep Khatra, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said on Monday.

There's no word yet on a court date for either accused.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now