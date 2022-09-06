Police searching for 'vulnerable' Thornhill woman, 70, missing since Monday

Police in York Region are asking for the public's help to locate a 70-year-old woman who they say never returned after leaving her Thornhill home for a walk.

Lavene Gordon was reported missing on Monday around 6 p.m. Her family says they last saw her at 1 p.m., leaving her home in the Mullen Drive and Milner Gate area.

Police say Gordon is "vulnerable," and that her family believes she may be lost and may not ask for directions.

"Her family and police are concerned for her well-being," York Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Gordon is described as Black, female, five feet, two inches tall, and 130 pounds, with salt-and-pepper, slicked-back, wavy hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a black North Face jacket, black shoes and a black purse.

A command post has been set up in the area of Bathurst Street and Chabad Gate. Anyone with information is asked to stop by and speak to an offer, or call 911.