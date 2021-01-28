Skip to Main Content
Male arrested in Jamaica in connection with death of Markham woman

Jamaican police confirm that a male was arrested this week, but say no charges have been laid.

Canadian Latoya Alcindor was found dead in guest house earlier this month

Latoya Alcindor was found dead inside a guest house in Jamaica this month. (Submitted by Tashia Antoine)

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is confirming that a male has been arrested in connection with the death of a Markham, Ont. woman. 

Latoya Alcindor, 43, was found dead in a guest house earlier this month in Runaway Bay, about 100 kilometres northwest of Kingston. 

Const. Janelle Radcliffe with the Jamaica Constabulary Force told CBC Toronto that a male suspect was arrested on Wednesday, but also said that no charges have been laid at this time.

Radcliffe says he was arrested in Trelawny Parish — the area that adjoins St. Ann Parish, where Runaway Bay is located. 

Jamaican police told CBC Toronto earlier this week that Alcindor's body was found with stab wounds and evidence of other trauma. They believe she died sometime between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.

Police also said that she had been been staying with a man inside the guest house, and that he was considered a suspect. 

Police did not confirm that the male who was arrested is the same person Alcindor was staying with. 

 

