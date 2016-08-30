Police in Jamaica launch homicide probe into Markham woman's death

Police in Jamaica confirm they are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman from Markham as a homicide.

Investigators say Latoya Alcindor was killed sometime between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, inside a guest house in Runaway Bay, which is about 100 kilometres northwest of Kingston, the country's capital. Guests at that location smelled a foul odour and alerted police, who entered the unit and found her body.

Police say Alcindor's body was found with stab wounds and evidence of other trauma. She had been been staying with a man inside the guest house, police say, and he is considered a suspect.

The man is still at large, and investigators have not identified him at this time.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Grantly Franklin told CBC News the Canadian government is offering its "deepest condolences" to Alcindor's family and friends, and that consular officials are now talking with local authorities to get more information.

Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, Franklin said, no further information can be disclosed by Global Affairs.