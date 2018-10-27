Early closures coming to some Line 1 subway stations next week

The TTC says the stretch of Line 1 between St. Clair West and Sheppard West stations will close early on four nights next week.

Service will end at 11 p.m. each night from Monday through Thursday. It is set to resume by 6 a.m. each subsequent day.

The TTC said shuttle buses will operate between the affected stations for the duration of the closure.

(TTC)

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CBC Toronto that the early closures on Monday to Wednesday will facilitate upgrades to the network's automatic train control system.

"We need to get some work done that will allow us to have automatic train control go all the way from Vaughn Metropolitan Centre down to Spadina station starting in December," Ross said.

"The weekend closures that we do aren't going to be enough."

The TTC also requires an extended closure on Thursday so crews can complete additional infrastructure work.