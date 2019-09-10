2 victims in hospital after 4 shootings Monday night

Toronto police were busy with four shootings — including one outside a west-end hotel — Monday evening that sent two victims to hospital.

The gunplay started around 7:30 p.m., when police were called to the area of Midland and St. Clair avenues for reports of a shooting.

Emergency crews located one male victim at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police tweeted that the suspect in that shooting fled the scene in a black or dark grey car.

The second incident occurred around 9 p.m. at 101 Humber Boulevard, near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive, when police received "multiple" calls for "multiple gunshots."

Police found evidence of a shooting but no victim at a Toronto Community Housing complex on Humber Boulevard Monday night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Officers found blood and shell casings at the scene, but no victim.

The third shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport hotel, near Highway 27 and Dixon Road. Emergency crews found one man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to hospital in serious condition, Insp. Norm Proctor said.

Finally, shortly before 11 p.m., police were called to Willowdale and Byng avenues for shots fired through the window of an apartment. No injuries were reported.

Proctor said investigators will review surveillance footage where it's available at all four shooting scenes, but encouraged witnesses to come forward.

"Police can't do this on their own," he said. "We need the help of witnesses."