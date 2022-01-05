Lastman's Bad Boy customers complain of long delivery delays for items advertised as available

Christie Gray bought a new couch and coffee table from Lastman's Bad Boy on the second day of 2021. The Toronto furniture and appliance company's website listed the items as available, and Gray says both were supposed to be delivered within a few weeks.

A year later, she was still waiting for the delivery — which she no longer wanted — and she was desperate for a refund.

"I've never experienced anything like this where they just don't care," said Gray, who estimates she called Bad Boy about 50 times and sent roughly 75 emails.

Gray paid $1,650 for the furniture through a payment plan offered on Bad Boy's website, but stopped making payments to the financial service after a few months because she hadn't received the couch or table and was trying to cancel her order.

That's when she started getting calls from a collections agent.

"This is collecting interest and damaging my credit record," she told CBC News. "It's really upsetting that a company can be getting away with this … get money and just not give [customers] anything in return."

Christie Gray ordered a couch and a coffee table from Lastman's Bad Boy over a year ago but the items were never delivered. (Nicole Brockbank/CBC)

After CBC News contacted Bad Boy earlier this week, the company got in touch with the financial service to begin the process of clearing Gray's debt from the Bad Boy order, refunding what she'd paid and waiving the interest. In an email to Bad Boy shared with CBC News, the financial company also said it would request that the impact on Gray's credit report be removed.

Gray's experience falls within a pattern of delivery and customer service issues the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has identified in the nearly 1,000 consumer complaints the non-profit has received about Bad Boy in the last three years.

The BBB pattern involves customers alleging they've not received the products they ordered, a lack of communication from Bad Boy about delivery concerns, claims in-stock items ordered from the website were not actually available, and waiting weeks or months for items that were supposed to be available right away.

Bad Boy was founded by Mel Lastman — who was mayor of Toronto from 1998 to 2003 and died last month — in 1955. Twenty years later, he sold the furniture and appliance company after being elected mayor of North York, but his son Blayne Lastman revived Bad Boy in 1991. The family now has a dozen stores across Ontario.

Supply chain, staffing shortages to blame: Bad Boy

Samantha Lastman, Bad Boy's director of business development, told CBC News global supply chain issues and staffing shortages related to the pandemic have affected the company's delivery times and customer service.

"We're very flexible with our solutions. Now that being said, are we perfect? Of course not," said Lastman. "There are issues, but the majority of the customers are getting their deliveries because we have inventory."

Lastman said Bad Boy has more inventory that is ready to be delivered right now than it ever has. But she added, "there are isolated instances where it says available and we don't have products and then it's a problem."

Angela Dennis, president of the BBB for Central Ontario, said the non-profit contacted Bad Boy to try and get the company to address the complaint patterns the bureau identified in September 2020. Bad Boy responded to the BBB with a plan to deal with the complaints, which included hiring more customer support staff.

But since then, Dennis told CBC News the volume of complaints hasn't gone down.

"In the last 12 months you can see the increase has been quite significant," she said.

Most complaints filed in the last year

Nearly 700 of the 984 customer complaints the BBB has received about Bad Boy were filed in the last year.

The volume of complaints, the pattern identified, and the number of complaints unanswered and unresolved by Bad Boy are all factors that have contributed to the company receiving an "F" through BBB's rating system for how the business is likely to interact with customers, according to Dennis.

Lastman says she plans to contact the BBB to address its concerns. She told CBC News she thinks the increase in complaints goes back to supply and staffing issues.

"It's very challenging for businesses right now, and we're having conversations every day about small changes that we can make, quick wins, to make it a little bit better," said Lastman.

'You don't take people's money, give them nothing'

Jeffrey Foreman's old couch fell apart this past summer and so the Belleville, Ont., father of two, and his wife, decided to buy a new sectional from Bad Boy in late July 2021.

The Royal Canadian Air Force pilot said they picked the couch because the website said it was "available" with an estimated time of arrival of one to three weeks.

Jeffrey Foreman says he ordered this sectional couch from Bad Boy's website because of the way it was advertised. (Submitted by Jeffrey Foreman)

"Our main goal was just getting something sooner rather than later, because at this point we had to throw out our old one," said Foreman.

The next day, he said, he received a call saying the couch wouldn't be ready for delivery until November. Foreman told CBC News he kept calling back looking for answers.

"I had one agent tell me that available on the website only means that it's available to be made by the manufacturer — which is mind boggling," he said. "At some point someone kind of spilled the beans that, 'I don't really know what to do because the product doesn't even exist.'"

Foreman told CBC News he confirmed with the manufacturer that the model of couch he ordered wasn't being made.

"We bought a product that was advertised in stock, available, and deliverable only to find out it didn't exist," said Foreman. "You don't take people's money, give them nothing and then tell them they don't get their money back."

Jeffrey Foreman and his family needed a new couch in July 2021 because they had to throw out their old one after it fell apart. (Submitted by Jeffrey Foreman)

In a Nov. 3 email that Foreman shared with CBC News, the company confirmed his refund request had been processed and the amount would appear back on his credit card soon. But more than a month later, he said, his credit card hadn't been credited so Foreman disputed the charge with Visa and was refunded on Dec. 22.

Lastman told CBC News the couch Foreman ordered was available from the manufacturer at the time of his purchase, but she was still investigating what happened with the order afterward.

She also said that a refund cheque was mailed to Foreman on Dec. 16. But after being contacted by CBC News, Lastman said it was clear Foreman didn't receive the cheque, so she says Bad Boy refunded his credit card company on Tuesday.

Foreman said the call he received from Bad Boy on Wednesday about the refund was "too little, too late."

Use credit card to protect purchases, expert says

Paying by credit card for big ticket items like furniture and appliances is the most straightforward way to protect yourself in these kinds of transactions, according to consumer rights expert Daniel Tsai.

"The credit card is your fastest and best way to get a solution because you're entitled to a charge back," said Tsai, who teaches consumer protection law at Ryerson University.

"So at least if there is an issue, they're not able to deliver the item, you have some protection with the credit card to get your money back."

Daniel Tsai, a consumer rights expert, says making big ticket purchases on a credit card offers the most protection if there are issues with delivery. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Under Ontario's Consumer Protection Act, customers have a right to cancel their sale agreement at any time before delivery if 30 days have passed since the purchase and no delivery date was specified in the sales agreement.

"It provides consumer protection in the sense that if it's not delivered, it doesn't matter that it's a final sale," Tsai told CBC News. "The consumer is entitled to their refund."

But if a customer doesn't pay by credit card — and a company isn't cooperating — Tsai said a customer's only substantial recourse is the courts.

"The reality is it's a cumbersome, difficult process," he said.

Lastman told CBC News that Bad Boy changed its final sale policy about a year ago as a result of supply issues.

"If you order a product and we can't get it in a timely fashion and the customer wants a refund then we work with them," she said.