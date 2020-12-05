Toronto firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in unoccupied townhouses near Downsview Park

Toronto firefighters are trying to control a three-alarm fire in a number of townhouses under construction near Downsview Park on Saturday.

The fire is at a development in the area of Frederick Tisdale Drive and Downsview Park Boulevard, north of Highway 401. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at 9:55 a.m.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters at the scene that there are no reports of injuries.

The Ontario Provincial Police is monitoring smoke from the fire in case it drifts over Highway 401, according to Toronto police.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy flames and smoke billowing from the building. No firefighters have entered the building because it has been unsafe to do so, he said.

Pegg said parts of the structure have collapsed as the fire continues to burn.

"We have dealt with numerous collapses over the course of the firefight so it is not safe for us to put people inside the building," Pegg said.

"One of the challenges for crews is the wind. We refer to that as a wind-driven fire."

Fire continues at Downsview 😲 <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVToronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/tofire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tofire</a> <a href="https://t.co/bR0n3oFBbH">pic.twitter.com/bR0n3oFBbH</a> —@KKTPPKK

Three alarm means Toronto Fire has dispatched between 14 and 17 emergency vehicles. Pegg said an additional four trucks have been added, which means the fire is nearly a four-alarm fire.

People are urged to avoid the area but a group of people have gathered to watch the firefighting efforts. No nearby houses have been evacuated.

Pegg said the damage to the townhouse complex has been severe.

Toronto Fire investigators have arrived at the scene and will begin to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire when it is safe to do so.

Roads have been closed near the fire as firefighters try to bring the blaze under control.

Our <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> crews are battling a difficult, wind-driven fire with multiple collapses. No reported injuries. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSOperations</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> on scene supporting operations. <a href="https://t.co/S1cHvrDq3X">pic.twitter.com/S1cHvrDq3X</a> —@ChiefPeggTFS

Our crews are doing a fantastic job of preventing spread to adjacent exposures. This is <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> Tower 114. This is a specialized articulating aerial platform that is an important tool in the high density, urban environment. <a href="https://t.co/0Ik5Ga99rS">pic.twitter.com/0Ik5Ga99rS</a> —@ChiefPeggTFS