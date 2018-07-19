Skip to Main Content
Large stretch of Highway 401 express lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash
Large stretch of Highway 401 express lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash has caused a major closure on Highway 401 between Allen Road and Highway 404.

Express lanes are closed both ways between Allen Road and Highway 404

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the express lanes of Highway 401 between Allen Road and Highway 404 on Thursday morning.

The express lanes of Highway 401 between Allen Road and Highway 404 remain closed in both directions for a clean up and investigation of the crash. The collector lanes remain open. 

Paramedics were called to the scene of the accident in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Yonge Street around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Two people, one man in his 40s and a second person of undetermined age and gender, were taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics. A third person was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

There is no word on when the highway will open up again.

