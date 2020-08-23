Video captures moments after 'large' portion of Scarborough Bluffs collapses

A "large" portion of the Scarborough Bluffs collapsed on Sunday, causing "explosion-like" sounds followed by a wave of dust, Toronto police say.

Police say the collapse happened just before 4 p.m. near the lookout point at the bluffs.

The incident was captured on camera by surprised beach-goer Michaela Hawthorn.

Hawthorn said a wave of dust swept over everyone on the beach, and that people nearby seemed scared.

Michaela Hawthorn was at the Scaborough Bluffs on Sunday when she saw a portion of the cliff face collapse. She filmed the moments after it happened. (Submitted by Michaela Hawthorn)

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said thankfully no one was underneath the chunk of cliff when it collapsed, and that there are no reports of injuries.

"It's a sand structure, stuff falls all the time," he said.

"That's why we caution people not to climb it."

Officers and fire crews were on scene, but have since left.

Police are urging people and boaters to stay clear of the park.