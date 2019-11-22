Man charged with impaired driving after car slams into west-end storefront

A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed a car into a west Toronto storefront early Friday morning.

Police were called to Lansdowne Avenue near Bloor Street W. shortly after midnight.

The driver fled the crash scene on foot but officers tracked him down in the vicinity and placed him under arrest, police said.

The building, home to a travel agency on the ground floor, was badly damaged by the collision. It was empty at the time of the crash, police said.

An engineer will need to survey the extent of damage before anyone is allowed in.

Residents of neighbouring buildings were briefly forced from their homes but have since been allowed to re-enter.