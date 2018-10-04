Lanes reopen after Highway 427 tractor trailer rollover

All lanes have reopened on Highway 427 after a tractor trailer rollover Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6 a.m., according to Toronto Fire Services.

The crash was in the southbound express lanes, just north of the QEW.

Two express lanes and two collector lanes were closed for part of the morning, but they reopened before 9 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Schmidt said a small car cut the truck off. The truck then hit a concrete wall and broke off some debris that ended up in the collectors lane.

Rollover <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy427?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy427</a> SB at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a> <a href="https://t.co/dsKcpC7WkJ">https://t.co/dsKcpC7WkJ</a> —@OPP_HSD

One man was trapped in the truck and managed to get himself out.

The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries, Schmidt said.

It was earlier reported that other cars had been affected by the crash, but Schmidt said no other cars were involved.

Schmidt said police are looking for the driver of the car that cut the truck off but added that they do not yet have a vehicle description.