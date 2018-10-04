Skip to Main Content
Lanes reopen after Highway 427 tractor trailer rollover

Lanes reopen after Highway 427 tractor trailer rollover

All lanes have reopened on Highway 427 after a tractor trailer rollover Thursday morning.

Crash happened in highway's southbound express lanes, just north of the QEW

CBC News ·
Emergency crews are on scene at Highway 427 southbound, south of Dundas. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

All lanes have reopened on Highway 427 after a tractor trailer rollover Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6 a.m., according to Toronto Fire Services.

The crash was in the southbound express lanes, just north of the QEW.

Two express lanes and two collector lanes were closed for part of the morning, but they reopened before 9 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Schmidt said a small car cut the truck off. The truck then hit a concrete wall and broke off some debris that ended up in the collectors lane.

One man was trapped in the truck and managed to get himself out.

The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries, Schmidt said.

It was earlier reported that other cars had been affected by the crash, but Schmidt said no other cars were involved.

Schmidt said police are looking for the driver of the car that cut the truck off but added that they do not yet have a vehicle description.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us