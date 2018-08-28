Landlord revises legal form for displaced Parliament Street apartment residents

After residents protested on Monday, the property management of a fire-damaged Parliament Street apartment tower says he has revised and shortened the waiver form that people are required to sign before entering the building to collect their belongings.

"In response to requests made by tenants today...the waiver form required for accessing apartments has been revised and will be available Tuesday," property manager Doug Sartell said in a press release Monday night.​

Residents are again able to enter the St. James Town highrise on Tuesday to retrieve their belongings if they have registered and signed the waiver form, Sartell said.

The previous document was two pages long. The new form is shorter, the news release said.

Several tenants were upset on Monday that the landlord demanded they sign a legal form before entering the building to collect their belongings. A six-alarm fire forced around 1,500 people out of the tower last week.

If signed, the document would prevent residents from suing the management company if they get injured while inside the building.

Many residents were concerned that signing the document would stop them from taking future legal action against the property manager.

Sartell said the waiver only applied to the process of going into the building to get their belongings, and said he thinks the protests were the result of a miscommunication.

Residents look on last week as smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building on Parliament Street, just south of Bloor Street East. ( Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Residents will be able to access 650 Parliament to retrieve their belongings on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The form "covers only the one day on which it is signed," Sartell said in the release. "If tenants return on a second date, they will have to sign a new copy."

After last week's major fire, tenants have been told it may be several months before they can return to their apartments.

According to Toronto police, the building is still not secure and has yet to be deemed safe, but the property management is making an exception to allow people to go in to get some necessities.

While one elevator was operating on Monday, Sartell said he expects a second elevator will be working on Tuesday.