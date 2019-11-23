York police seek 3 armed men after $250K Lamborghini SUV stolen, man wounded

York Regional Police are looking for three armed men who allegedly shot and injured a man and stole his $250,000 red Lamborghini SUV on Friday night.

The carjacking happened at a residence on Sylvia Court, near Woodbine Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East. Officers were called to the scene at 8:50 p.m. Police said the street is an upscale side street.

The vehicle, which is a 2019 model Urus Lamborghini, has not yet been recovered. Its licence plate is 8IGHT8.

Staff Sgt. David Mitchell, of York police, said a man was sitting in the car, which was stopped near a driveway of a residence, when he was approached by at least three men.

"There was an interaction. He was the driver of that vehicle. It's best described as a carjacking. He did suffer a gunshot wound. I'm led to believe he was shot in the leg," Mitchell said on Saturday.

The three men then took his vehicle.

It is not known in which direction they fled.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Officers canvassed the area on Friday night and are planning to go door-to-door again on Saturday to seek information about the carjacking.

Officers want to know if anyone has doorbell camera video that might be useful in their investigation, Mitchell said.

"We believe that some people do have them in the area," he added.

Anyone who witnessed anything, or who has dashboard camera or security camera video, is urged to call York police. Police have no descriptions of the suspect yet.

"If you see this vehicle, do not approach, call police right away," police said in a tweet.