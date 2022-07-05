Lamborghini clocked going nearly 3 times the speed limit north of Toronto: police

The driver of a Lamborghini was caught going nearly three times the posted speed limit in Vaughan early Tuesday, York Regional Police say.

They say the vehicle was clocked going 170 km/h in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street. The posted speed limit is 60 km/h.

The driver is now facing a stunt driving charge, which carries a minimum 30-day license suspension. The Lamborghini has been impounded for 14 days.

Police say it happened on a stretch with the highest number of collisions annually in the York Region.

"Speed can kill. So no, we never get tired of yanking stunt drivers off our roads," police said in a tweet.

LAMBO BUSTED: Early this morning we clocked a $460,000 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lamborghini?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lamborghini</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Aventador?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Aventador</a> going 170 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone in the area of Highway 7 and Keele.<br><br>And by now you know the drill: Driver charged with stunt. 30-day DL suspension. 14-day vehicle impound. <a href="https://t.co/LBeagZr5Y6">pic.twitter.com/LBeagZr5Y6</a> —@YRP

Ontario introduced legislation last April to crack down on stunt driving. The Moving Ontarians More Safely Act rolled out in stages.

Drivers can now be charged with stunt driving if they are caught going 40 km/h or higher on a road that has a speed limit less than 80 km/h.