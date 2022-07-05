Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Lamborghini clocked going nearly 3 times the speed limit north of Toronto: police

The driver of a Lamborghini was caught going nearly three times the posted speed limit in Vaughan early Tuesday, according to York Regional Police.

Driver now facing stunt driving charge, carrying 30-day licence suspension

Patrick Swadden · CBC News ·
This Lamborghini was impounded police say it was clocked going 170 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. (York Regional Police/Twitter)

They say the vehicle was clocked going 170 km/h in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street. The posted speed limit is 60 km/h.

The driver is now facing a stunt driving charge, which carries a minimum 30-day license suspension. The Lamborghini has been impounded for 14 days. 

Police say it happened on a stretch with the highest number of collisions annually in the York Region.

"Speed can kill. So no, we never get tired of yanking stunt drivers off our roads," police said in a tweet.

Ontario introduced legislation last April to crack down on stunt driving. The Moving Ontarians More Safely Act rolled out in stages. 

Drivers can now be charged with stunt driving if they are caught going 40 km/h or higher on a road that has a speed limit less than 80 km/h.

