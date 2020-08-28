Lakeshore West line shut down near Clarkson GO station after death on the tracks

Trains on GO Transit's Lakeshore West line are holding near Clarkson station after a person was struck and killed on the tracks Friday morning.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed the death in a tweet shortly after 8:20 a.m. and said that shuttle buses will be running between Port Credit and Oakville.

Emergency workers are currently on the tracks and trains will not be able move through the area around Clarkson station for about two hours.

No details about the circumstances of the death were made available.