Coroner's office investigates 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ajax, Ont. hospital

Ontario's coroner's office is investigating the "sudden and unexpected" death of a child at a hospital east of Toronto.

The Office of the Chief Coroner says it cannot provide any further details of its investigation at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital in Ajax, Ont.

The coroner's office says it investigates any death that is sudden and unexpected, but not necessarily deaths where there was a known disease.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says she is saddened to hear about the death of a young patient.

Asked about the situation Thursday, Jones told reporters, "I'm not going to share any additional information. I cannot imagine how challenging this must be for the caregivers, the family of that patient."

Jones said she will let the investigation run its course but added anyone who believes their child needs emergency care should not hesitate to visit an emergency department.

The response came after a video was circulated online about the alleged manner of the child's death. CBC News has not been able to independently verify those claims despite reaching out to the hospital, coroner's office and nursing union.

The hospital said it could not comment due to patient privacy, but in a statement said "speculation in the absence of facts can be damaging, particularly to families and staff.

"Lakeridge Health remains proud of the collaborative efforts and incredible dedication of the skilled professionals in our organization and community who support the very best, person-centred care every day."