SIU probes death of man, 40, after police officers responded to distress call in Lakefield

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man died Tuesday while officers with Peterborough Police Service responded to a distress call at a home in Lakefield.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said its investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The SIU said at approximately 1:30 a.m., a woman contacted Peterborough Police Service to report that her son was in distress and was at an apartment on Queen Street in Lakefield.

Upon arrival, an officer saw the man holding a baseball bat outside the apartment. The man struck the officer with the bat and re-entered the apartment, the SIU said.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and attempts were made to communicate with the man, but the SIU said this was to no avail.

When officers made the decision to breach the apartment door, they located the man in the kitchen in medical distress.

Although first aid was provided to the man by officers and emergency medical service personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.