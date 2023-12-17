Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

1 person dead, another injured, after car goes into Lake Simcoe Friday: OPP

One man has died after a car entered Lake Simcoe on Friday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). 

One man from Smith Falls has died while a Mississauga man was injured

CBC News ·
A OPP squad car seen close up.
Wellington County OPP are investigating after responding to a report of a stolen car with a toddler in it at a gas station in Fergus Monday night. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

One man has died after a car entered Lake Simcoe on Friday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). 

Provincial police, along with several local emergency services, responded to the single-vehicle collision around 11:45 p.m. at Lake Simcoe and Line 7 S north of Toronto in Oro-Medonte, Ont., according to a news release issued Saturday. 

One occupant was pulled from the car with the help of a member of the public, while police removed the second person. A Smith Falls man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and a Mississauga man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say. 

Police did not say which man was pulled from the car first, who was driving or the age of the occupants. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now