Lake Shore reopens after flooding closes several lanes near Ontario Place

Toronto

One lane eastbound and one westbound were closed from Ontario to Remembrance

CBC News ·
Cars drive through a flooded section of Lake Shore Blvd. W. on Tuesday morning. The road was down to one lane in both directions after a rainstorm overnight, but has since reopened. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Lake Shore Blvd. W. is now reopen after flooding closed several lanes Tuesday morning after heavy rain overnight.

One lane eastbound and one westbound were closed between Ontario and Remembrance Drives, near Ontario Place and Coronation Park.

Flooding has also closed the southbound lanes of Lower Simcoe Street, just south of Front Street W. 

Flooding has closed the southbound lanes of Lower Simcoe Street just south of Front Street W. (Salma Ibrahim/CBC)

With files from Linda Ward

