Crash on Lake Shore Blvd. leaves 3 dead, Toronto paramedics say

Three people are dead after a crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto paramedics say.

Police say they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, after a car appeared to hit a parked flatbed truck and struck two pedestrians.

Paramedics say the deceased are two males and one female. Their ages have not been released.

Emergency crews are on scene and roads in the area are closed.