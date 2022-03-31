Crash on Lake Shore Blvd. leaves 3 dead, Toronto paramedics say
Emergency crews are on scene and roads in the area are closed
Three people are dead after a crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto paramedics say.
Police say they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, after a car appeared to hit a parked flatbed truck and struck two pedestrians.
Paramedics say the deceased are two males and one female. Their ages have not been released.
Emergency crews are on scene and roads in the area are closed.
COLLISION:<br>Lake Shore Blvd W + Superior Av<br>* 5:36 pm *<br>- Reports of pedestrians struck<br>- Very serious injuries<br>- Reports passengers may have been ejected<br>- Police officers o/s<br>- Some victims are VSA<br>- All roads are closed in the area<br>- Will update<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO598961?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO598961</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/wI0BcKLbkO">pic.twitter.com/wI0BcKLbkO</a>—@TPSOperations