Nobody hurt after reports fishing huts went through Lake Simcoe ice, police say

York Regional Police say there are no signs that anyone's in danger after reports that a number of fishing huts had gone through the ice on Lake Simcoe on Thursday.

Emergency crews raced to the scene Thursday afternoon, but found nobody was in distress, police say.

Toronto and Kawartha Lakes paramedics say the incident took place in the Georgina area, on the southern shore of Lake Simcoe.

Toronto paramedics had sent a bus capable of treating multiple patients in case there had been injuries.

The incident comes as the ice-fishing season is coming to an end. The temperature in Toronto is set to climb to 10 C on Thursday, prompting warnings from authorities that waterways could prove dangerous.