Floodwaters hit Toronto Islands as Lake Ontario inches closer to 2017 level

Lake Ontario water levels are inching closer to those last seen during the 2017 floods that inundated the Toronto Islands, the city's conservation authority says.

Average water levels are currently sitting at 75.85 metres, just eight centimetres shy of the maximum daily water levels seen two years ago, according to Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

Conditions are worse as you head further west into the islands, with one part of the roadway completely flooded out. <a href="https://t.co/1YK3jh8eid">pic.twitter.com/1YK3jh8eid</a> —@LaurenPelley

Parts of the Toronto islands began flooding Friday evening, according to city spokesperson Brad Ross.

In a series of tweets, Ross says water breached the sandbags on the north shore of Ward's Island.

Lake levels are still rising and storms and wind can cause high waves, so staff and experts from TRCA continue to monitor and take action to address breaches, and strategically locate pumps. More to come tomorrow. END —@bradrossTO

High winds in Toronto harbour caused waves to knock sandbags clear, allowing water to flow onto the island.

The water has reached some residents' doors, while others have their crawl spaces flooded, Ross says.

He says water is up 30 to 40 centimetres in some places, but pumps have been strategically located to help mitigate the problem.

Non-essential vehicles are not permitted on the island for the next three days as crews do their work.

Earlier this month, TRCA issued a shoreline hazard warning and cautioned that average water levels will likely reach 75.93 metres — those of 2017 — when flooding closed the Toronto Islands for several months.